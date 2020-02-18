CONYERS — Several student-athletes were celebrated for their individual and team titles earned at the Georgia Special Olympics State Indoor Games at the Rockdale County Board of Education meeting held last Thursday.
Opening ceremonies for the Games were held on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Cobb Civic Center with the games taking place Friday and Saturday.
Rockdale County had four competitive basketball teams and one basketball skills team enter the games. Rockdale’s teams are comprised of athletes from Rockdale and surrounding counties.
The following student played on the Master Team Rockets team, which brought home a silver medal and second place in the state:
- Elijah Hernandez; Heritage High; Master Team Rockets Team.
The following six students played on the Senior Basketball Skills Team, bringing home a Bronze medal and third place in the state:
- Alexis Blair; Rockdale County High.
- Jamal Graves; HHS.
- Hunter Harden;HHS.
- Christopher Saunders; HHS.
- Charlie (CJ) Scaife Jr.; HHS.
- Gerard Woodridge; HHS.
The following three students participated on the Junior Team Rockstars that won fourth Place in the state:
- Adam Reece; Conyers Middle.
- Andrew Reece; CMS.
- Caelyn Banks; HHS.
The following five students were members of the Senior Team Force that also brought home fourth place in the state:
- DeMarcus Davis; HHS.
- Ashton Jones; HHS.
- Jaren Whitehead; HHS.
- Kristofer Infante; Salem High.
- Calvin Ellis Jr.; RCHS.
The Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability.
The program offers over 30 Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide meaningful training and competition opportunities for athletes ranging in age from 2 to 99.
