CONYERS — Members of the Rockdale County Board of Elections and Registration held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon where they adopted two resolutions regarding upcoming elections.
Supervisor of Elections Cynthia Willingham requested that the board approve a special election to be held on May 19 for a brunch bill referendum.
With unanimous consent from members Gerald Barger, Karen Jones and Aldren Sadler Sr., citizens will be asked to vote on Rockdale County's authority to permit Sunday alcohol sales to start at 11 a.m. opposed to 12:30 p.m.
The brunch bill was approved in Conyers in November 2018 as well as in Covington and Porterdale in November 2019.
The board also approved moving the primary early voting location back to 1400 Parker Road for the remainder of the year due to safety concerns.
Willingham explained that the Board of Commissioners "will not seek condemnation for the piece of land to cut a direct roadway to the Board of Elections and Registration Office" from Parker Road, meaning that voters would have to drive through the Board of Elections office complex instead.
"With that being known, I do not believe that it would be safe for our voters to drive through the office parking area to get to this office," said Willingham. "It is a really tight spot and, therefore, I am recommending that we re-locate back to Parker Road. The site is in the same condition when we moved out... I believe it will be not only convenient but safer for our voters."
Willingham confirmed that only early voting will be moving there, not the administrative offices. She also said that if the board wishes to hold early voting there in the future that it would be "no problem."
"This move will not cost us," said Willingham.
Rockdale County has two other in-person early voting sites: Conyers Church of Christ, 1410 Flat Shoals Road SE, Conyers, and St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 1522 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers.
Early voting ballots can also be requested and turned in by mail.
Dates and times for early voting have not yet been set.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 770-278-7333.
