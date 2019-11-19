CONYERS - Rockdale County voters will have three big elections in 2020 - the Presidential Preference Primary in March, the General Primary in May, and the General Election in November. The Board of Elections (BOE) is hoping to provide voters who want to cast their ballots early more options by opening two more early voting locations.
Currently the county has only one early voting location at the Board of Elections office at 1261 Commercial Drive, Suite B, off Parker Road near downtown Conyers. Rockdale is the only county in the metro Atlanta area that does not offer more than one early voting location.
Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham said the board is looking to open two more sites in order to make it easier and quicker for residents to vote.
“The goal is to put one on the north end and one on the south end, somewhere around Ga. Highway 20, so people don’t have to come all the way into Conyers to vote early,” she said. “We’re not going to put one on the south side around Ga. Highway 138 going toward Stockbridge, because the Lorraine Precinct is the only one down there. We feel we can capture more voters if we put it along the Highway 20 corridor on the south end, and along the Highway 138 corridor on the north end.
“The population in Rockdale County has almost increased by 3-5%, but our voters roll has increased by 21%,” she added. “More and more voters are getting involved, and you know next year is going to be a popular election year. We’re hoping to give voters a choice of where to cast their early votes, and I believe it will increase voter turnout, too, especially on the weekends. Voters won’t have to come into town to vote; they can vote closer to their neighborhoods."
The Board of Elections’ decision to seek two new sites came after the BOE had submitted its budget proposal to the Board of Commissioners. Last week Rockdale County Finance Director Roselyn Miller requested additional funding to the tune of $317,930 for the new polling locations be added to the budget, and the BOC approved the request.
Willingham said opening two more early voting locations will cost about $94,000 per each of the three elections next year, with most of the expense going towards personnel to man the locations.
We’re going with the new voting system, and the new system already costs additional poll workers,” said Willingham. “That’s the main cost. If we were on the old system, the cost would be greatly reduced. The highest cost overall is always staffing, even for election day. At least 75% of our total budget is staffing costs.”
In addition to those costs will be a one-time cost to purchase a tabulator for each of the early voting locations. The state will pay for all the voting equipment for the precincts, including the tabulators. But while the new voting machines can be used at both the early voting sites and the election night locations, the tabulators cannot.
“The tabulators are what count the votes, and those tabulators can’t be finalized until election night when the polls are closed,” said Willingham.
And since the early voting locations are in addition to the precinct locations, the Board of Elections must bear the costs for the two extra tabulators.
The two additional early voting locations have not been identified nor confirmed. Due to a new law taking effect this year, the Board of Elections is limited in the type facilities that can be used. The law now provides that they can only use government buildings or Election Day polling places for early voting.
Willingham said that since 15 of the 16 polling places in the county are located in churches, the BOE is concerned that early voting, which takes place during the week and on some weekends, could interfere with church activities, so they are looking for alternative sites.
“We are working to identify the locations based on this criteria,” said Willingham. “We will hopefully know more in the next couple of weeks.”