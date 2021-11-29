ATHENS – Southern Belle Farm in McDonough and Miller Veterinary Services in Conyers are included in the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2022 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. UGA received 367 nominations for the 2022 list.
The 2022 Bulldog 100 celebrates organizations from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, real estate, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 88 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, three countries and nine U.S. states are represented in this year’s Bulldog 100.
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2022 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2018-20. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration Feb. 5, 2022, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
“These alumni demonstrate the value of a degree from UGA, and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. “These individuals serve as an example to current and future alumni of what is possible when tenacity and innovation are utilized to provide better solutions and build stronger communities. We are excited to engage these alumni with the university to continue to inspire leadership among our community.”
In addition to Southern Belle Farm and Miller Veterinary Services, this year’s list of fastest-growing businesses includes:
5Market Realty, Athens Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce LLC, Marietta Abound Wealth Management, Franklin, Tenn. Abundance LLC, Monroe Ad Victoriam Solutions, Alpharetta Agora Vintage, Athens Akerna, Denver, Colo. American Tank Maintenance LLC, Warthen Ansley Real Estate, Atlanta Architectural Fountains & Pools Inc., Atlanta Athens Real Estate Group, Athens Athens Talley Real Estate, Athens Backyard Escape Inc., Atlanta The Barnes Law Office LLC, Atlanta Baseline Surveying and Engineering Inc., Watkinsville Bates Animal Hospital, Watkinsville BIOLYTE, Canton Biren Patel Engineering, Macon Bitcoin Depot, Atlanta BOS Medical Staffing, Athens BOS Security Inc., Athens Breda Pest Management, Loganville BrightStar Care Cumming-Gainesville, Cumming The Brogdon Firm LLC, Atlanta BrokerHunter, Alpharetta Buckhead Preparatory School, Atlanta Cabo Luxury LLC, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico Caplan Cobb LLP, Atlanta Catapult Creative Media Inc., Baton Rouge, La. Chicken Salad Chick, Atlanta, Georgia Cindy Lynn Dunaway Interiors, Atlanta Consume Media, Norcross Cozart Realty, Athens Creditors Bureau Associates, Macon DearthGalat LLC, Atlanta Dental ClaimSupport, Savannah Double Fun Watersports, Destin, Fla. Edwards & Hawkins LLC, Atlanta Elaine Burge, Sandersville Extra Special People Inc., Watkinsville Fairway Insurance Group Inc., Acworth Fiddleheads Garden Center, Dalton Globe Trotter Properties, Arlington, Va. Golden Isles Pharmacy, Brunswick Greater Athens Properties, Athens Grist Pallets LLC, Tifton Hager Design International Inc., Vancouver, BC, Canada Hardy’s Peanuts Inc., Hawkinsville HatchWorks Technologies, Atlanta Highgate Partners LLC, Atlanta Impact Public Affairs, Atlanta inBrain, Atlanta Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions LLC, Savannah J&M Pool Company, Senoia Langford Allergy LLC, Macon LeaseQuery, Atlanta Light from Light, Atlanta Lightnin RV Rentals, Lawrenceville Litner + Deganian , Atlanta Jeffrey Martin, CPA LLC, St. Simons Island Maggie Griffin Design, Gainesville Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta Marketwake, Atlanta Martin Brothers LLC – Certified Public Accountants, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. McMichael & Gray, PC, Peachtree Corners McNeal, Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers, Waycross Milestone Construction LLC, Athens Murray Osorio PLLC, Fairfax, Va. Nuçi’s Space, Athens Offbeat Media Group, Atlanta ORS Companies, Athens OSC Edge, Atlanta Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services, Savannah PDI Software, Alpharetta PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, Mooresville, N.C. PharmD on Demand, Watkinsville Piedmont Equine Associates Inc., Madison Poole’s Pharmacy Inc., Marietta Precise Systems, Lexington Park, Md. Primrose School of Athens, Athens Rasmussen Wealth Management, Athens Rheos Nautical Eyewear, Charleston, S.C. Roadie, Atlanta Roberts Civil Engineering LLC, St. Simons Island Root Design Studio, Tucker, Georgia SculptHouse, Atlanta, Georgia Showpony, Augusta, Georgia Smith Planning Group, Watkinsville Southern Belle Farm, McDonough Southern Straws Cheese Straws, Columbus The Spotted Trotter, Atlanta Stonehill, Atlanta TRUE Automotive, Lawrenceville Turknett Leadership Group, Atlanta TurnKey Compliance, Marietta Upgrade, San Francisco, Calif. W&A Engineering, Athens XY Planning Network, Bozeman, Mont.
YouthServ360 Inc. dba 7 Pillars Career Academy, Forest Park
