CONYERS — The Bosch Community Fund recently awarded a $15,146 grant to Rockdale Career Academy to enhance the mobile makerspace “Innovation Station” at RCA.
This space is designed to provide students opportunities for collaboration and creativity with problem-solving, design-thinking and project-based learning.
This is the second year that RCA has received this grant. “The use of technology-supported inquiry and hands-on experience is a great way to get students engaged in STEM,” said RCA CEO and Principal Bennett McCumber. “We are excited to create opportunities that drive interest in STEM careers.”
Rockdale County Public Schools CTAE Director Dionne Johnigan echoed that sentiment. “We’re honored to work with Bosch to support the development of STEM skills in our students,” she said. “We are actively focused on strengthening our community and this opportunity with Bosch does just that. This grant will enable us to promote and cultivate the skills critical to students and to our local industry.”
The Bosch Community Fund strives to ensure that creative and practical science, technology, engineering and math learning opportunities are accessible to students through project-based experiences.