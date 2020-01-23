CONYERS — The Rockdale Career Academy's Counseling and Career Center will host its 8th annual College Night on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The event is open to all Rockdale County high-schoolers and their parents to come learn more about in state and out of state institutions and the resources available to get there.
Last year, over 300 students attended and more than 50 school representatives were on site including Kennesaw State, Spelman College and Fort Valley State University.
“I see so much potential in students and having events such as college night is one of the opportunities to expose them to post secondary options,” said Jamie Benton, coordinator of the College Fair and counselor at Rockdale Career Academy at last year's event.
Additionally, a representative from the Georgia Student Finance Commission will be available to share information about FAFSA.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.
