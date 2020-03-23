CONYERS – Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. is strongly encouraging Rockdale residents to stay at home.
Residents are encouraged to stay at home unless it is an essential need, including picking up groceries, going to the pharmacy or an essential medical need. The CDC’s social distancing guidelines are strongly encouraged as well as the following prevention measures:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Rockdale County is still operating on the Remote Work Plan enacted the afternoon of Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. The plan has been extended through the week of March 23. Executive county officials will decide on whether to continue the protocol into the next week by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27. This is subject to change. All federal and state mandates take precedence.
