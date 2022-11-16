MARIETTA, Ga. —  Southern Community Newspapers Inc., parent company of  the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen, has sold six of its seven properties to Times-Journal Inc., which publishes 15 Georgia newspapers.

The publications acquired by Times-Journal are the Gwinnett Daily Post, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Henry Herald, Clayton News and the Jackson Progress-Argus. 

