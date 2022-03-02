CONYERS — The familiar yellow frame building in Olde Town that has been home to the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen for decades is under new ownership. The newspapers are in the process of moving to new quarters nearby at 920 Green St., keeping the company’s presence in Olde Town.
Southern Community Newspapers Inc., owner of the Citizen newspapers, closed on the sale of the Olde Town property at 969 South Main St. Tuesday. New owner Reprah Enterprise LLC will bring its Community Access Group program to the Conyers location, providing learning, independence, self-esteem, and personal development skills for special needs adults in a classroom setting. Reprah Chief Executive Officer Nicole Harper said, following some building renovations, Reprah will begin providing services to clients in about six months.
The Citizen’s new, more up-to-date offices at 920 Green St. are better suited to the current needs of a mobile workforce in a digital environment. With creative services, layout, pagination and printing now outsourced, the Citizen and its web publications no longer need the amount of space at 969 South Main St., which is one of the largest buildings in Olde Town.
Mike Gebhart, owner of Southern Community Newspapers, said the strategic move better fits the Citizens’ digital first employees and its newsgathering and advertising focus on the digital marketplace.
“I’m extremely excited that the Citizen will be moving into a facility that is a much better fit for our staff,” Gebhart said. “Our former building had grown stale for today’s newsgathering and advertising solutions that are becoming more digitally focused. As we move into our new facility, the Citizens will continue to produce the best local news in the East Metro that readers have come to expect.”
The new offices of the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen will open to the public in the coming weeks. Customers can reach the Citizen at the following numbers:
