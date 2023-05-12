CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library have been working closely together this spring on the Law Library Speaker Series. The objective has been to provide citizens with a resource that would give them access to attorneys for free and educate them on legal matters affecting their lives. The Law Library Speaker Series has shown itself to be a valued platform that has positively impacted the community.
The upcoming session will be held:
• May 20, at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. SW., Conyers, Ga 30012
• Time - 10:30 am-12:30 pm.
• The topic covered - Guardianship
• Presented by Trichelle G. Simmons, Attorney at Law.
This is the final presentation of 2023; take advantage of this limited opportunity.
The Law Library Speaker Series is free and open to the public.
If a citizen has a topic they would like covered, or to learn more about the Law Library Speaker Series programs, call the Clerk of Courts at 770-278-7866 or Conyers-Rockdale Library at 770-388-5040.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.