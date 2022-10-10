CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Office and the city of Conyers are joining together to host a series of Breast Cancer Awareness events to provide mammograms for area residents.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Clerk of Courts Janice Morris has made it her mission to give away as many free mammograms as possible to the citizens of Rockdale County who are uninsured.
On Oct. 18, the Clerk’s Office and the city of Conyers will host Jazz on the Pavilion at Randal S. Mills City Center Park, 949 South Main St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event promises music, food, guest speakers and a mammogram voucher sign-up. Then on Oct. 22, there will be a health fair at Helping Hands Outreach, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where women will be able to get screened. Those who are uninsured will receive a voucher for a free mammogram from Digital Mammography Services.
According to the Clerk’s Office, “Our goal is to provide at least 100 women with a mammogram.”
Finally, on Oct. 25, the Clerk’s Office plans to Pink Out the entire county. Morris will present before the Board of Commissioners the women who have been helped and help bring more attention to breast cancer. Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt has partnered with the Clerk’s Office on this day to recognize and stand in solidarity with women who are fighting breast cancer. The BOC meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Those who would like to pledge their support for these breast cancer events and support Helping Hands can do so online at https://bit.ly/3MsAG2v.
Checks may also be mailed to 1733 Lake Rockaway Road, Conyers, Ga. 30012. Volunteers will also stop by and pick up a check by calling 770-278-7865 or 770-676-8932.
