CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Office and the city of Conyers are joining together to host a series of Breast Cancer Awareness events to provide mammograms for area residents.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Clerk of Courts Janice Morris has made it her mission to give away as many free mammograms as possible to the citizens of Rockdale County who are uninsured.

