CONYERS – Rockdale County Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. has been appointed as a member of the International Economic Development (IED) Task Force, the Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) Steering Committee, and the Membership Standing Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo).
The IED Task Force consists of 72 members and facilitates the exchange of information, ideas and resources concerning county-level engagement in international economic development activities. Members serve a one-year term on the task force, but can reapply each year and remain on the task force as long as they would like. The task force typically holds two in-person meetings per year at NACo’s legislative and annual conferences, and two conference calls per year.
The meetings focus primarily on how counties can help their businesses export, how they can attract foreign investment and trade policy issues. The task force has brought in speakers from different federal agencies, foreign embassies, think tanks and other organizations to also facilitate networking opportunities for members.
The LUCC Steering Committee is the premier forum for urban county leaders and is the voice for America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the administration. Comprised of county executives, governing board members, and other senior elected officials, the committee focuses on urban challenges and solutions, engages in peer-to-peer information exchanges, and informs national policy discussions.
The Membership Standing Committee actively recruits and retains member counties, parishes and boroughs in order to increase NACo's total membership.
The term length for each committee is from July 2019-July 2020.
"I’m extremely excited about these opportunities and look forward to bringing some fresh ideas on how to continue the growth that Rockdale County is experiencing,” said Nesbitt.