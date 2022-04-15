CONYERS — Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri L. Washington, who is an attorney, faces possible disbarment based on a recommendation by the Georgia Bar Association.
The potential disbarment is the result of three grievances brought against Washington since 2018 that were investigated by the State Bar. Two of the cases in which grievances were filed were civil, and one was a criminal case.
The three grievances were reviewed by the State Bar’s Disciplinary Board, which found probable cause of violations. This was followed by the appointment of a special master in April 2021 to conduct formal disciplinary proceedings and make a recommendation to the Georgia Supreme Court.
The most significant grievance against Washington was brought in 2018 as the result of a divorce case Washington handled in Fulton County. In that case, Washington failed to notify her client, Dashawn Mayweather, of a final hearing in the divorce and failed to appear for the hearing. The result, according to court documents filed on behalf of Mayweather, was that Mayweather was “denied an equitable division of marital assets, denied alimony and required to pay her former husband $5,000 in attorney’s fees.”
Washington said in 2018 that her failure to appear for the divorce hearing and to notify her client of the hearing were due to an oversight.
“I missed an email asking me to go to court, and the judge granted a default judgement,” she said at the time.
Mayweather attempted to have the divorce judgement vacated, but she was unsuccessful. She subsequently sued Washington for legal malpractice and was awarded damages of $48,000, $4,709 in interest and court costs of $884.19.
The judgement against Washington resulted in her having her compensation as a county commissioner garnished. At the time her commissioner pay was $26,000 annually; it was recently increased to $30,527.
The Supreme Court will review the special master case and enter an order, a process that can take several months.
According to the Supreme Court’s website, the court may issue a public reprimand, suspend the lawyer from practice for any period of time up to five years, disbar the lawyer or determine the lawyer should not be disciplined.
A lawyer who has been suspended or disbarred must immediately stop practicing law and notify clients of the discipline. A suspended lawyer may resume practice at the end of the suspension but must also comply with any conditions the court has imposed, such as repaying clients. A disbarred lawyer may not practice law again without going through the entire Bar admissions process, including taking and passing the bar exam.
Attorneys facing discipline may also voluntarily surrender their license, which is tantamount to disbarment.
Attempts to reach Washington for comment were unsuccessful Friday.
Washington, who is a general practice attorney, received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Savannah State University and her law degree from Texas Southern University. She was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 2007.
She was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016 and won re-election in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.