CONYERS – ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded Rockdale County Commissioner Post 1 Sherri Washington and Rockdale County General Services Director Sue Sanders with certificates for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
Both officials were honored during the ACCG County Reconnect Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County in November.
ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses to choose from, every county leader has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders such as Sherri Washington and Susan Sanders who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“This is such an honor and I’m proud to become a Lifelong Learning Academy graduate. I hope to take what I have learned and apply it for the betterment of Rockdale County,” Washington stated.
“I am thrilled to be a graduate of the Lifelong Learning Academy,” Sanders said, “I thank ACCG for the opportunity to gain more skills to better serve the community.”
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org" www.accg.org.
