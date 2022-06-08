CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved hiring Thompson Hine LLP, an Atlanta law firm, to develop and implement an Equal Business Opportunity Program that will benefit small businesses seeking to do business with the county. The BOC approved spending up to $50,000 for the program. The vote came at the May 24 meeting.
Rockdale County Finance Director Mark Lewis advised the board that the program is designed to assist “smaller, minority, or women-owned businesses and to help us develop a program to ensure that we are doing all we can to support those businesses here in Rockdale County.”
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams, who spearheaded the movement to include more small businesses in the county’s purchasing practice, said she is excited to see the program under development.
“It is an outreach to help these underserved, underprivileged businesses, especially small businesses, to know how to get a contract with the county,” said Williams. “The company that is doing this has developed this plan for Fulton County and so they know exactly how to word it, how to present it so it is completely legal and meets all of the legal requirements.”
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said the program will be great for the county’s economic development initiative.
“I thank you, Commissioner Williams, for spearheading this, understanding the need for this in the community, and making it happen,” said Washington. “I appreciate all that you’ve done for this initiative.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said when the county talks about economic development and small businesses, that they are willing to do anything they can to assist.
“We are still in what we call post-COVID, so some businesses did not survive all this stuff,” he said. “A few that are hanging around are somewhat on ventilators. Now we get a chance to help them to come off their ventilators. We encourage folks to do whatever you can to support our local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
“But even in the midst of COVID,” Nesbitt added, “a lot of new businesses were birthed, and new entrepreneurs came to life at the same time, so people found a lot of new and creative ways of using their gifts and talents.
“All three us sort of have our hand on the wheel when it comes to economic development because we understand it takes the weight of the three of us and the entire board to push these projects forward,” he continued. “This is another pivot toward progress when I think about the people in our community.”
Thompson Hine LLP has up to nine months to development and implement the program.
