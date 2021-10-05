Rockdale commissioners discuss board expansion

CONYERS — Rockdale County’s Board of Commissioners members have differing opinions on whether or how new districts should be created in the county.
At a county legislative breakfast Sept. 30 at Costley Mill Park, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. unequivocally said he supports adding two commission districts to the county leadership, as long as they serve at-large.
Rockdale currently has two district commissioners and a chairman all elected at-large. Rockdale is the second smallest county geographically in the state. Any changes to the governmental structure would have to be approved by the General Assembly.
Nesbitt said the county is too small to be broken up into districts, precincts or wards.
“Our county is too small to be divvied up,” he said. “I believe if we break us up into districts, it’s going to create more territorial wars and beefs and turfs that we can’t afford.”
Commissioner Sherri Washington said she greatly opposes expandIng the Board of Commissioners, even if all the commissioners are elected at-large.
Washington said she believes three commissioners serve Rockdale well, despite the fact that when two of them meet together to discuss county business, that constitutes a quorum and a public meeting.
“What I would like to do is commission a task force to look into the pros and cons of each and bring that back to us and the people and the (state) representatives so we can get an informed opinion and not something that is based off emotion,” said Washington. “I would like us to really discuss the pros and cons because I don’t have a problem with communication with my colleagues.”
Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed that some type of research should be done to inform the decision on adding commission seats.
“I have previously indicated to some that I would support a five-member board, but like the chairman I think it should never be in districts,” said Williams.
“Because we are small geographically, I think we need to look and think very carefully about what we are doing,” Williams added. “I think we should have an objective research program done so we can look at the benefits, the disadvantages. I think we need a serious look at the cost, a serious look at the space, a serious look at the need and how that would affect the county and how the work gets done.”
State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, and Senator Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, all noted that the issue of expanding the Board of Commissioners has come up repeatedly over the years. All agreed that public hearings would need to be held before legislation to create new Board of Commissioners seats would be introduced in the General Assembly in January.
“We need to educate Rockdale residents on the roles of the commissioners, what the objective is and, ultimately, the commissioners hear from the residents,” said Carter. “This issue comes up because some residents feel like they don’t have representation.
“If Rockdale residents say to us ‘I want the expansion,’ I feel obligated to do that,” added Carter.
Although there is a sector in the community that is in favor of adding leadership positions, Strickland said any leadership expansion would not be a reflection on the current board members.
“The comments that I hear are not directed at the current leadership,” he said. “The conversation should be more about what is the best form of government for Rockdale County considering Rockdale’s size.”
He said public hearings need to be held so that the delegation knows how to approach the issue once they enter the legislative session in January.
In 2017 the Board of Commissioners opposed a Senate bill that would have expanded the BOC to five members — a chairman elected at-large and four district commissioners. That bill stalled in the Senate Rules Committee and did not make it to the Senate floor for a vote on Crossover Day.
At the time, Nesbitt opposed the bill for budgetary and other reasons, including the fact that he said the BOC was not consulted before the legislation was introduced by former Sen. Rick Jeffares.
