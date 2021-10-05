Rockdale commissioners discuss board expansion

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and  creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
featuredpopularurgent

Rockdale commissioners discuss board expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockdale BOC.jpeg

Left to right: The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners are Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington, Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Rockdale County’s Board of Commissioners members have differing opinions on whether or how new districts should be created in the county.

At a county legislative breakfast Sept. 30 at Costley Mill Park, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. unequivocally said he supports adding two commission districts to the county leadership, as long as they serve at-large.

Rockdale currently has two district commissioners and a chairman all elected at-large. Rockdale is the second smallest county geographically in the state. Any changes to the governmental structure would have to be approved by the General Assembly.

Nesbitt said the county is too small to be broken up into districts, precincts or wards.

“Our county is too small to be divvied up,” he said. “I believe if we break us up into districts, it’s going to create more territorial wars and beefs and turfs that we can’t afford.”

Commissioner Sherri Washington said she greatly opposes expandIng the Board of Commissioners, even if all the commissioners are elected at-large.

Washington said she believes three commissioners serve Rockdale well, despite the fact that when two of them meet together to discuss county business, that constitutes a quorum and a public meeting.

“What I would like to do is commission a task force to look into the pros and cons of each and bring that back to us and the people and the (state) representatives so we can get an informed opinion and not something that is based off emotion,” said Washington. “I would like us to really discuss the pros and cons because I don’t have a problem with communication with my colleagues.”

Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed that some type of research should be done to inform the decision on adding commission seats.

“I have previously indicated to some that I would support a five-member board, but like the chairman I think it should never be in districts,” said Williams.

“Because we are small geographically, I think we need to look and think very carefully about what we are doing,” Williams added. “I think we should have an objective research program done so we can look at the benefits, the disadvantages. I think we need a serious look at the cost, a serious look at the space, a serious look at the need and how that would affect the county and how the work gets done.”

State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, and Senator Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, all noted that the issue of expanding the Board of Commissioners has come up repeatedly over the years. All agreed that public hearings would need to be held before legislation to create new Board of Commissioners seats would be introduced in the General Assembly in January.

“We need to educate Rockdale residents on the roles of the commissioners, what the objective is and, ultimately, the commissioners hear from the residents,” said Carter. “This issue comes up because some residents feel like they don’t have representation.

“If Rockdale residents say to us ‘I want the expansion,’ I feel obligated to do that,” added Carter.

Although there is a sector in the community that is in favor of adding leadership positions, Strickland said any leadership expansion would not be a reflection on the current board members.

“The comments that I hear are not directed at the current leadership,” he said. “The conversation should be more about what is the best form of government for Rockdale County considering Rockdale’s size.”

He said public hearings need to be held so that the delegation knows how to approach the issue once they enter the legislative session in January.

In 2017 the Board of Commissioners opposed a Senate bill that would have expanded the BOC to five members — a chairman elected at-large and four district commissioners. That bill stalled in the Senate Rules Committee and did not make it to the Senate floor for a vote on Crossover Day.

At the time, Nesbitt opposed the bill for budgetary and other reasons, including the fact that he said the BOC was not consulted before the legislation was introduced by former Sen. Rick Jeffares.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts