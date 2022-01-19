CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a referendum at the Jan. 25 meeting calling for a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum that would collect a total of $89.1 million over six years. The Conyers City Council approved a similar referendum in December.
Revenues collected will be divided between the city and county based on the most recent census population figures. The county will receive 81.51%, or $72.6 million of collections while the city will receive 18.49%, or $16.5 million.
The referendum will be held in conjunction with the Georgia Primary Election on May 24, 2022. If approved by voters, the 1% sales tax will take effect in 2023, following the expiration of the SPLOST approved in May 2016.
At the Rockdale BOC work session on Dec. 18, District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams noted that a lot of the car tags she sees at local shopping centers are out-of-county license plates, signifying out-of-county shoppers paying the 1% sales tax when they buy goods in the county.
“They are contributing to Rockdale County development,” said Williams. “I can’t see any reason why we would not pass this tax, because it is not just Rockdale residents who are supporting it.”
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington added that if voters want to know what good past SPLOSTs have done, they just need to look around at the improvements the county has been able to make with the tax revenue.
“Look at how much we’ve improved the quality of life for Rockdale County residents with our SPLOST,” said Washington. “So it is definitely something that is needed in the county. It is definitely something that has helped this county by leaps and bounds. There is so much we would not have been able to accomplish if we did not have a SPLOST. I don’t see the ‘down’ of a SPLOST.”
Both the county and city have allocated dollar amounts to several broad categories of spending, with roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation receiving the largest share in both entities. The county proposes to spend $35.2 million on these projects while the city estimates expenditures of $7.9 million.
The next largest share in the county will go toward renovations at the courthouse, totaling $19.6 million.
Neither the city nor county has developed a list of specific projects for the spending categories as needs and priorities can change over the life of SPLOST collections.
The complete project allocation lists for the city and county are as follows:
Rockdale County
♦ Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation — $35,199,846
♦ Sheriff — $5,346,000
♦ Fire and E911 — $8,019,000
♦ Parks and Recreation — $4,455,000
♦ Courthouse — $19,602,000
TOTAL — $72,621,846
City of Conyers
♦ Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation — $7,909,514
♦ Public Safety — $5,108,228
♦ Parks and greenspace — $1,812,597
♦ Equipment and vehicles — $1,647,815
TOTAL: $16,478,154
