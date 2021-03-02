CONYERS – Butts County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt, Sr. will deliver the annual State of the County Address virtually on Thursday, Mar. 18, at 3 p.m. on the Rockdale County Official Facebook Page at facebook.com/rockdalegov. The stream can also be viewed on the Rockdale County Website at rockdalecountyga.gov.
During the virtual event, Nesbitt will discuss the progress Rockdale County has made in 2020 despite the challenges faced with the pandemic, and provide his vision for 2021 as we look to life post COVID-19. Presentations will also be heard by Sherri L. Washington, Esq., Commissioner Post 1 and Dr. Doreen Williams, Commissioner Post 2, with an introduction by James Cabe, Chief of Staff.
The Office of the Chairman will also present the winners of the Charles P. Cole-Lewis Belcher, Jr. Citizen Involvement Award, as well as, the Unsung Hero Awards. These individuals are recognized for their dedication of time and energy in serving the Rockdale community.
Following the broadcast, the video can be viewed on demand on the Rockdale County Website at rockdalecountyga.gov, the Official Rockdale County Facebook Page at facebook.com/rockdalegov, and the Rockdale County Vimeo Page at vimeo.com/rockdalegov.
This is the second consecutive virtual State of the County address. The first was held in March 2020. For more information, please call the Rockdale County Public Relations Department at 770-278-7050.
