WASHINGTON, DC — Students from Rockdale County Extension/4-H Club have placed in a national consumer literacy competition, LifeSmarts, earning them a chance to compete in the next National LifeSmarts Championship.
LifeSmarts is a consumer education competition that challenges teens in grades 9-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities, and is a program of the National Consumers League (NCL).
The winning team is coached by Aleshia Lewis. Students include:
junior Abby Lassiter, captain; junior Collin Wheaton, sophomore C’Mone Wheaton, and freshman Christian Wheaton.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person 2020 National LifeSmarts Championship was cancelled, but the team has qualified to compete at the 2021 National LifeSmarts Championship, which will be held in Cincinnati April 17-20, 2021.
The students from Rockdale County will compete as the 4-H Wild Card team in Cincinnati against other Wild Card and state champion teams. Wild Card teams earn their spot by excelling in a national project-based competition.
“LifeSmarts participants from Rockdale County Extension/4-H Club have gained many of the consumer ‘smarts’ they’ll need to make it in the real world,” said LifeSmarts Program Director Lisa Hertzberg. “We’re proud to crown the deserving teens from Rockdale County Extension/4-H Club as one of this year’s Wild Card teams and hope to see them in Cincinnati next year.”
In 26 years, LifeSmarts has educated more than 1 million students about core consumer topics, helped students develop critical thinking skills, and provided leadership opportunities. LifeSmarts students also give back through a variety of community service projects.
“LifeSmarts participants win by learning to avoid common consumer pitfalls, navigating the government, and understanding credit card jargon before they have to sign on the dotted line,” said Sally Greenberg, Executive Director of NCL, a Washington, DC-based national nonprofit watchdog organization.
LifeSmarts is a program of the National Consumers League. State coordinators implement the program locally. For more information, visit: LifeSmarts.org, email lifesmarts@nclnet.org, or call the National Consumers League’s communications department at 202-835-3323.
