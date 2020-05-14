CONYERS – Rockdale County is taking several measures to ensure the safety of the residents, especially seniors and youth, who are a priority during this health crisis. In an abundance of caution and to continue to protect residents, Rockdale County Parks and Recreation is adding fencing and barricades this week to playgrounds in county parks.
With concerns around transmission of COVID-19 being spread through surfaces, the county is implementing these measures for the residents’ safety and to prevent anyone from entering restricted areas. The National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) supports these efforts, and they have taken place in several other communities as well.
Citizens are not to remove or create entry through the fences or barricades.
While this is in place, the walking trails at the following parks are open from dawn to dusk, however, restrooms, pavilions, exercise equipment, tennis and basketball courts all remain closed:
• South Rockdale Trail
• Lorraine Park Trailhead
• South Rockdale Park Trailhead
• Wheeler Park Trail – parking only available behind playground off Bennett Road SE
• Johnson Park Trail
• Pine Log Park Trail
Residents using the trails are to observe the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, a minimum of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. They are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings to protect their nose and mouth while visiting the trails. Do not visit the trails if exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus.
For more information, contact Rockdale County Parks and Recreation at 770-278-7529.
