CONYERS — Rockdale County has amended its plan to protect the public and workers at the Rockdale Recycling Center and will now allow trash drop-offs at the Sigman Road center on a limited basis.
Sue Sanders, director of Recreation and Maintenance for the county, said the center was initially closed “in an effort to protect our staff and the general public” and to allow the county to “determine the best course of action moving forward in the safest manner possible for all concerned. The majority of our customers require assistance on each visit with close contact.”
After hearing objections from the public, the county has decided to open the center on a limited basis, until further notice.
“We have assessed the situation and beginning on Tuesday, March 24, the Recycling Center will be open on a modified schedule, open on Tuesdays and Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Sanders wrote in an email. “We will only be accepting bagged household garbage to limit the exposure that the staff and public have during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bagged household garbage will need to be put into the Dumpsters directly by the users.”
Sanders said for the time being, bulk waste, tree debris and recycling will not be accepted. “These items involve more interaction, with many people requiring assistance handling larger items,” Sanders wrote. “Recyclables have the most interaction with the public as this involves people getting out of their vehicles, in close proximity to one another, and our staff directing the numerous items, handling them, and sorting them.
Signage will be placed outside the center to indicate Bagged Household Garbage Only. Sanders asked that residents hold their other items until operations return to an increased capacity.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we all work through this challenging time,” Sanders said.
