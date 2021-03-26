CONYERS – The Rockdale County Animal Services Division has debuted its new website, separate from the Rockdale County website, which comes after the division was moved under the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The website can be viewed at www.RockdaleCountyAnimalServices.org.
It provides citizens one location to access ordinances, a wish list, rabies alerts, an event calendar, a list of available pets for adoption, staff pictures with bios and direct email information, and important division statistics in a clean and organized design.
“I think this website will serve as a wonderful resource for the community. We have a pet resource page that lists local vets, boarding facilities, groomers, and animal retailers,” CiJi Baker, the Animal Services Division Manager said, “Also, many times people fill out open records request to see our stats and now they won’t have to do that.”
For more information, please contact CiJi Baker at 770-278-8412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.