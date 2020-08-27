CONYERS – September is nationally recognized as Recovery Month. The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse has awarded Rockdale County a $1,200 grant for the Step Up 4 Recovery Program, presented by Rockdale County and Grit & Grace Recovery Community Organization. Grant funding will be used to provide supplies and materials for three recovery events in September.
Stepping Up is an initiative to reduce the number of people in jail with substance use and mental health challenges. The Step Up 4 Recovery Program events will offer support to recovering individuals and information to the entire community. Three virtual events will be held in awareness of September’s Recovery Month. The first will be a panel discussion featuring local Certified Addiction Recovery Empowerment Specialists (CARES) and Certified Peer Specialists (CPS). The second will be a Champions of Recovery Award Ceremony recognizing local partners who support the recovery community. The third will highlight recovery messages from persons in long-term recovery and their allies.
The dates and times of each event follow:
• Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., “The POWER of Intentional Peer Support”
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., “Champions of Recovery Awards”
• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., “No More, For Us Without Us” Recovery Messaging
Those interested in participating can join the Zoom meeting at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8543584201 or Meeting ID: 854 358 4201.
Follow Grit & Grace on Facebook and Instagram @gritandgracerco for updates on the virtual Recovery Month celebration events.
For more information, contact Paula Boyd at paula.boyd@rockdalecountyga.gov or call 404-438-8149.
