CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and leadership are preparing to initiate a phased in return to work program to begin moving county employees back to the office on Monday, June 1. The implementation of this program will end the remote work plan the county temporarily implemented in March and has been operating under to address employee and public health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the phases of the return to work plan, staff will be present in offices at Rockdale County campuses, but buildings and facilities will not be open to the public. The county is taking measures to make sure the employees are safe and trained in preparation for when doors reopen to the public, which will be determined at a later date. Citizens and stakeholders are encouraged to continue to conduct business with the county by phone, email or visiting the rockdalecountyga.gov website.
Rockdale County is ensuring the wellbeing of staff as they return to campus by providing them with personal protection equipment (PPE), installing large hand sanitizing stations in the lobbies of facilities with public access and enhanced disinfecting of facilities.
At this time, it has been determined that the following facilities and events have been closed, cancelled or suspended:
• Olivia Haydel Senior Services Center is closed indefinitely. Senior Services is continuing to provide meals on wheels and client food deliveries.
• All summer camps at Johnson Park and the Tennis Center are cancelled.
• Summer swimming at Costley Mill is cancelled.
• Milstead Splash Pad will remain closed for the summer.
• Johnson Park Recreation Center is closed indefinitely.
• All organized activities at Johnson Park are suspended indefinitely.
• Facility rentals and group gatherings are suspended indefinitely.
• Spring baseball, flag football, cheerleading, adult softball and adult men’s softball leagues have all been cancelled.
The following trails are open and accessible from dawn to dusk:
• South Rockdale Trail
• Lorraine Trailhead
• South Rockdale Trailhead
• Wheeler Park Trail – parking only available behind playground off Bennett Road SE.
• Johnson Park Trail
• Pine Log Park Trail
All other parks, indoor facilities, restrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, exercise equipment, tennis and basketball courts will remain closed at this time, and no gatherings are allowed.
The Rockdale Tennis Courts will tentatively open soon, more details to come.
The Rockdale County Courthouse operates under a different set of guidelines. For any questions regarding the Rockdale County Court Services, call the Clerk of Superior and State Courts Office at 770-278-7900.
For more information about the County’s return to work plan, contact the department of Talent Management at 770-278-7575
