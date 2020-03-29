CONYERS – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockdale County Board of Assessors Office wants to remind all citizens that the April 1 deadline to file for Homestead Exemption and Conservation Use Valuation Assessment (CUVA) is approaching. This also applies to the deadline to file return of tangible personal property of business enterprises, boats and airplanes as well as ad valorem taxes on mobile homes.
Homestead exemption can be applied for year-round, but the application must be submitted by April 1 of the year the exemption is applied for. CUVA applications are also due April 1. However, in the case of property which is the subject of a reassessment by the board of assessors, an application for current use assessment may be filed in conjunction with or in lieu of an appeal of the reassessment.
Forms can be accessed on the Rockdale County website at https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/board-of-assessors/. All forms are accepted by email at boa@rockdalecountyga.gov, except for the CUVA application which must be mailed. Applications and certified check or money order can be mailed to P.O. Box 562, Conyers, GA 30012. The Board of Assessors is accepting the postal date on mailed documents as the date received.
For more information, contact the Board of Assessors Office at 770-278-7676.
