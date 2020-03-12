CONYERS - Due to precautions Rockdale County Public Schools has deemed necessary in reference to the coronavirus, COVID-19, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners' (BOC) evening "On the Road Meetings" will no longer be conducted in elementary schools around the county until further notice.
The nighttime BOC meetings in the schools have been among the most heavily attended meetings since they began two years ago, as having them in schools around the county have given residents who cannot attend day meetings in Conyers a chance to attend a meeting at a school close to them.
The March 17 Board of Commissioners meeting had been scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hightower Trail Elementary School. The BOC will continue to hold the evening sessions and will conduct then at the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
