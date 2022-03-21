CONYERS — After hearing complaints from residents and even the Rockdale County Democratic Party over how a proposed Public Facilities Authority (PFA) would be created, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the resolution requesting local legislation to create the authority. The action came at their March 15 work session.
A Public Facilities Authority is able to issue tax exempt bonds for construction of county projects, often at lower bond interest rates and fees than counties can receive. Board members have stated the need for a new courthouse and legislative complex.
Under the original terms of the legislation the Board of Commissioners presented, the authority would be a three-member board that would be appointed by the BOC, and the BOC could appoint themselves as the authority.
The amendments to the legislation include:
♦ The PFA board shall consist of five members and shall be appointed by the Board of Commissioners. Requirements to be a member are they must be age 21 or older, must have been a resident of Rockdale County for two years, and must not have been convicted of a felony.
♦ County commissioners may not appoint themselves as members.
♦ The initial appointment of two members will be appointed for three years, two members will be appointed for two years, and one member will be appointed for one year. Thereafter, all terms will be for three years.
♦ Members will be removed for cause.
♦ Three members shall constitute a quorum.
♦ Prior to the adoption of the resolutio♦ n authorizing revenue bonds, the authority shall hold a public hearing. Notice of the public hearing will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county.
♦ Debt will not exceed 10% of the county’s general fund revenue per year.
Rockdale County Chief Financial Officer Mark Lewis presented the amendments to the board and stated that they “are some of the changes that came from the recommendations that came from the public information sessions and our citizens. When the resolution is passed at the state level, there will be additional recommendations that are represented in the bylaws of the PFA.”
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams asked Lewis to clarify the amendment of the debt not exceeding 10% of the county’s general fund revenue per year.
Lewis gave an example:
“If your general fund revenue is $80 million, then you cannot spend more than $8 million on debt service,” said Lewis. “If your revenue goes up to $85 million, then you cannot spend more than $8.5 million per year for debt service.”
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington asked how the amendments line up with fiscal responsibility and management of county funds.
Lewis replied that the debt service amendment is the most notable example.
“We’re just making sure that we are not spending more revenue than we are actually taking in,” he said.
The BOC unanimously approved the amended resolution.
