CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 budget at its final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 14. The general fund budget is $83,160,501, and includes $2.8 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. The overall county budget is $150,545,807 and includes the Water Resources Fund, Storm Water Fund, Special Revenue Funds, and Debt Service Funds.
Budget highlights include:
♦ No tax increases — In August the BOC approved — for the second year in a row — taking the property tax rollback rate, which keeps property taxes at the same rate they were the year before. The commissioners have warned that they will not be able to take the rollback rate for a third year in a row in 2022.
♦ No use of reserve funds to balance the budget.
♦ More focus on use of technology.
♦ More focus on COVID-19 vaccinations.
♦ More focus on economic and infrastructure development.
Following the vote, District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington admitted the budget process was different this year.
“Knowing that we significantly tightened up our purse strings due to the rollback rate made this a very different process,” she said. “But we did it and didn’t have to lose anybody, which was one of my top concerns.
“But 2022 will be a little bit different because we’re operating on shorter purse strings. But we do have some major initiatives that are funded in this budget, so I’m looking forward to 2022.”
District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams noted that the BOC was working right up to the last minute on the budget.
“I think as always we were working right up through yesterday to tweak and to get all of the information,” she said. “That’s always the process, and it takes a lot of work. But the thing that I have really appreciated is the capital improvement hearings that we had at the beginning of the year and then our budget hearings. I think that by having those that it made the process easier because we already had our priorities and they aligned with our strategic plan, and I think it is going to be a good year moving forward.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. thanked new Finance Department Director Mark Lewis and his staff for their hard work.
“Also, thank you to Mac Underwood and David Corbin, who represent Terminus Financial,” Nesbitt added. “They have certainly been the backbone of us moving forward with our appropriations, not only last year, but again this calendar year as we transition into 2022.”
