CONYERS - With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling planned meetings in March, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners never had a chance to decide if they would grant a rezoning to allow a townhouse development to be built on Old Covington Highway in an area currently zoned for limited industrial, and to also approve a future land use map amendment changing the area from limited industrial to high density residential.
The rezoning request would affect two parcels of land located at 2021 Old Covington Highway and 0 Salem Industrial Blvd., a combined total of 14.83 acres. The site is located behind BJ's Wholesale Club on Dogwood Drive in Conyers.
The BOC remedied that during a teleconference meeting Tuesday morning, unanimously approving a second reading of both the rezoning request by DRH Properties, which is planning to build a gated, 140-unit townhouse development, with each unit having an attached two-car garage. The board also approved the future land use map amendment.
Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic advised the board at a public hearing on Feb. 25 that the rezoning would be from limited industrial (M-1) to multi-family residential (RM). She added that planning staff recommended approval with a list of 17 conditions, which includes being limited to a maximum of 140 townhouse units, exterior materials on facades no less than 50% brick, indigenous rock or natural stone, amenities to include a minimum of a children's playground, a dog park, and a family gathering area, a minimum of 30 parking spaces throughout the development, and decorative lighting on all streets and interior resident areas.
Krzic said the Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning because it is inconsistent with the comprehensive plan. Properties around the site are currently zoned C-2 to the north and light industrial to the south.
Universal Planning Development of Buford acted as the agent for the property, and Eric Johansson of Universal presented the proposal to the BOC. He said DRH had owned the property for 30 yeasr and in 1995 the area, which includes where BJ's is now, was called the Salem Industrial Park.
In 2001 the front half of the original parcel was sold to the Rosen Group, which ground leases the site to BJ's. DRH has been attempting to sell the back half for small industrial, but has never had any suitable buyers.
Johansson said the area they are in has become more residential in nature, with Gees Mill and Salem Industrial becoming the main industrial corridors in the county.
"We believe that a residential use of the townhouses would be a great transition and change from the existing commercial and industrial back to the established retail and commercial corridors of Rockdale County.
"We will have two-car garages, front driveways and main entrances on the front side of it," he said. "We will have internal sidewalks throughout on both sides of the road, with sidewalks on Old Covington Highway, which currently do not exist. We will also provide a pocket park in the middle of the site and consolidate the recreational activities to one area."
Johansson added that they expect the starting price to be above $200,000, and believe it will take three years for a full build-out of the units.
