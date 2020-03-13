As a precautionary measure, please be advised that the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has cancelled their remaining board meetings for March.
Meetings Cancelled:
• Evening Work Session: Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. – Assembly Hall located at 901 Main Street, Conyers
• Zoning Public Hearing: Tuesday, March 24, at 9a.m. – Assembly Hall located at 901 Main Street, Conyers
• Voting Session: Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. – Assembly Hall located at 901 Main Street, Conyers
To view the Board of Commissioners 2020 calendar please click on https://rockdalecountyga.gov/our-government/board-of-commissioners/board-of-commissioners-meeting-agendas/
For more information on Rockdale County please visit www.rockdalecountyga.gov
