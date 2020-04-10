CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will be hosting their first BOC meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
The public is welcome to listen in to the meeting by calling the dial-in number at 1-929-205-6099. The Meeting ID is 361 442 334.
After the meeting, the recording will be placed on Vimeo and Facebook for on-demand listening. To access it, the public can go to vimeo.com/rockdalegov or facebook.com/rockdalegov.
To see the agenda for the upcoming meeting, residents can click: https://rockdalecountyga.gov/ourgovernment/board-of-commissioners/board-of-commissioners-meeting-agendas/
For more information, please contact Jennifer Rutledge at jennifer.rutledge@rockdalecountyga.gov.
