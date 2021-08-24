CONYERS - For the second year in a row, after hearing residents’ concerns, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at a called meeting on Aug. 24 to accept the rollback rate, which will keep property taxes at the same amount as last year.
But the commissioners warned that after keeping the taxes the same for the last two years, they do not believe they will be able to do the rollback rate for a third time next year, especially with courthouse needs on the horizon.
In 2020, the county had proposed a millage rate of 18.90 mills and a HOST exemption of 60%. While the 18.90 mills was less than the 2019 millage rate of 20.19, with increased assessments in property values, it still would have created a 4.19% tax increase. After hearing the pleas from residents not to raise their property taxes during the pandemic, the BOC voted to accept the rollback rate of 18.016 mills and a HOST exemption of 70%.
In 2021, the BOC proposed the same millage rate as last year - 18.016 mills, and keeping the HOST exemption at 70%. But with property values being assessed higher again, that rate would still generate 7.94% more tax revenue. Their other option was to change to the rollback rate of 16.69 mills, which would keep tax revenue the same as last year.
At three public hearings, the last one being just before the called meeting Tuesday, a total of 17 residents spoke out on the issue, with many of them stating that the increased tax revenue was more than residents - especially the elderly - still recovering from the pandemic can afford. Some also noted that the county is receiving $8.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government and urged the commissioner to use those funds to help residents.
Residents received a glimmer of hope that the commissioners might change to the rollback rate Thursday night when Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams sent out an email stating that after hearing the concerns of residents, she would not support the tax increase, and Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington having said earlier that she is still on the fence.
Following the public hearing Tuesday, Washington commented on the need to keep property taxes the same through the rollback rate. They also noted the county needs to show residents why an increase in tax millage next year will be needed.
“What I’m hearing from the citizens this year are questions of what justifies this increase, especially during a pandemic, especially in a time when everybody is still uncertain,” Washington said. “I think the citizens are saying, ‘What have you done for us to justify this increase?’ Because to the citizens, we haven’t done enough in their minds to justify a 7.94% increase in taxes.
“I believe that for me, this year I’m going to listen to the people and rollback the millage rate and keep the budget where it is,” she continued. “We’re going into our new budget cycle, and hopefully this budget will be more reflective of value, because I can’t imagine us being able to rollback three years in a row. You will see a budget and a reason for you to come before us and say ‘You know, I see it. I see it and understand it. I can pay a few dollars more because I see the changes coming.’”
Williams concurred with Washington’s comments, adding that with a courthouse that is “woefully inadequate,” there will be no way the BOC can even consider taking a rollback rate next year.
“The district attorney was pleading with us for space and personnel,” Williams said. “The judges have all said they desperately need more space. We have a new State Court judge coming in January, and we have no place to put them. But I think you must know that we will be working on these plans. We will let you see our overall plan of how we will spend those extra dollars next year, so that you will know what you’re getting for your money.
“But for this year,” Williams added, "because we have some extra federal funding, I will also be voting for the rollback rate.”
Washington made a motion to approve the rollback rate of 16.69 mills and the HOST exemption of 70%. Williams seconded the motion, and the vote was 3-0 in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.