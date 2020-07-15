CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a 2020 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 4.91%.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 18.90 mills, an increase of .884 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 18.016 mills.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $22.10 and the proposed tax increase for non‐homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $106.08.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §48-5-32, public hearings relative to the millage rate will be held. The hearing details are as follows:
• Public Hearing: Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m. in the auditorium located at 903 Main Street in Conyers, and virtually. (Board meeting to follow.)
• Public Hearing: Tuesday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the auditorium located at 903 Main Street in Conyers, and virtually.
• Public Hearing: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m.in the auditorium located at 903 Main Street in Conyers, and virtually.
Further, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will hold a Called Meeting to set the millage rate on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m.in the auditorium located at 903 Main Street in Conyers. (Board meeting to follow.)
