CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will have its second reading of two short-term vacation rental (STVR) ordinances and vote on the ordinances at its meeting Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
The issue over whether or not the county should adopt and enforce ordinances governing STVRs or ban them altogether has been a hot and heavy one. Short-term vacation rentals have come under fire following several incidents of violence, noise, damage to property, and traffic congestion at STVRs in the county during the past year. Reports of similar incidents, including several murders, at STVRs in numerous cities around the country have added fuel to the fire.
There have been questions as to how many short term vacation rentalss are actually in the county. According to Planning and Zoning Director Kc Krzic, the county has only been able to verify 20 STVR locations in Rockdale. However, several rental sites online list hundreds of homes available in the Rockdale County area. Airbnb lists more than 300 homes, Vacation Rentals By Owners (VRBO) lists 243 homes, and Rent By Owners lists 173. It is not known how many of those homes have multiple listings on different sites, or if all the homes are actually in Rockdale County.
The first ordinance is for what is being called “Limited Lodging” short-term rentals, where the property is occupied by the owner during the rental periods, with guests just renting rooms in the house. The second ordinance is for what is being called “Vacation Rentals,” where guests rent the entire house and the owner is not present during the rental periods. Both have similar restrictions and requirements.
Residents have been commenting on the matter at BOC meetings since May, and a near-capacity crowd filled the county Assembly Hall for the Planning Commission’s public hearing on the two ordinances on Oct. 10. A total of 16 people filled out comment cards, but the hearing only allowed 10 minutes to speak for each of the two ordinances, so not everyone was able to be heard.
None of those who filled out comment cards or spoke were in favor of the ordinances. They included those who favor tougher regulations or a ban on STVRs, and a group of Airbnb hosts who feel the ordinances are too restrictive.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of both ordinances, citing concerns over the county not having enough resources to enforce the ordinances and the feeling that residents would rather see a total ban.
The BOC held its own public hearing on the issue on Oct. 22 and again heard from both sides.
Sephora Fortune is a short-term vacation rental owner in Rockdale and president of her local STVR group. She said while they are in support of the ordinances, rather than a total ban on the properties, they feel the proposals are too restrictive and that most owners won’t be able to afford to pay hotel/motel taxes.
Six people spoke against the ordinances, with several more signing speaking cards in opposition, but stating they did not want to speak. John Bickford said other communities such as Peachtree Corners have enacted total bans on STVRs.
Don Meyer stated the county is already hampered by financial restrictions and cannot afford to add enforcement of these ordinances at this time.
Marilyn Cook said they already have a vacation rental in their neighborhood and don’t want it. She said the renters disregard the covenants in their subdivision and don’t care what happens.
Peter Stano stated that the STVRs in the county now didn’t tell the county they were in operation, and they won’t do it even if the county passes the ordinances.
There will not be a public hearing at the Nov. 12 BOC meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.