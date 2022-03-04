CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education is asking the local legislative delegation to introduce a bill that could mean a property tax break for senior citizens.
The Board of Education voted Thursday to request legislation calling for a referendum to increase the homestead exemption on school taxes from $35,000 a year to $50,000 for those 65 and older. If the bill is approved in this session of the General Assembly, the referendum is expected to be held in conjunction with the General Election in November.
“I commend our Board of Education for its commitment to providing some tax relief for the seniors of Rockdale County,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “This action item that was approved by our board unequivocally demonstrates our support for additional tax relief for our senior citizens.”
Board Chair Mandy North said she looked forward to providing tax relief for seniors.
“I am very pleased with this action as it will provide some tax relief for our county’s seniors,” she said. “I thank our board for their support of this resolution, and I look forward to working with Dr. Oatts and our local legislative delegation to advance this legislation.”
Currently there are several exemptions available to citizens with special circumstances and for seniors starting at 62 years and older. Changing the homestead exemption for those 65 and older will make it the largest exemption allowed.
As in most counties, school taxes make up the largest portion of Rockdale property owners’ tax bills. In addition, the county offsets its property tax millage with a Homestead Option Sales Tax.
The Rockdale Board of Education school tax millage rate is currently 22.717, the lowest in more than 10 years, but one of the highest in the state. Most school systems in Georgia have a millage rate cap of 20 mills; however, years ago Rockdale voters approved a referendum allowing the school system’s millage to be set as high as 30 mills.
If the referendum is approved, the financial impact to the school system’s budget is estimated at $1.68 million annually.
The resolution calling for local legislation was approved by a vote 5-1, with Wales Barksdale opposed. Board member Heather Duncan was not present.
The city of Covington and Newton Trails held a ribbon “breaking” ceremony Mar. 2 to officially mark the completion of the paving of the Cricket Frog Trail inside city limits. The ceremony occurred on the Pace Street side of the newly completed and paved train trestle connecting the trail fro… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.