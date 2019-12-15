CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Education members reviewed the system-wide legislative priorities for 2020 at their work session this week. The BOE is expected to vote on the list at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The legislative priorities are as follows:
- Oppose any legislation that attempts to override the constitutional authority of locally elected Boards of Education to make educational decisions deemed best for our local community. (Local Control and Flexibility.)
Support fully funding QBE formula until such time a viable reformed funding formula is adopted. (Education Funding.)
- Oppose vouchers, tax credits and all other legislation which reduces state funding of public schools. (Education Funding.)
- Provide additional funding for teacher pay raises. (Educational Funding.)
- Support a reformed state funding formula for public education that: Provides equitable resources for high challenge populations; fully funds technology required for state testing; continues to provide equalization funding to support districts with lower tax digest. (Education Funding.)
- Support retaining a strong pension plan in the form of TRS as a defined benefit as opposed to a defined contribution plan. (Pension Security.)
- Oppose efforts to increase employee contributions, efforts to raise years of service retirement age requirements and efforts to eliminate unused sick leave as a part of accrued retirement. (Pension Security.)
Address school safety and security through an allotment to provide necessary training and equipment. (Safety, Security and Wellbeing.)
- Support funding school-based mental health programs. (Safety, Security and Wellbeing.)
- Support a fair and equitable accountability system by: Eliminating the letter grade component of the CCRPI; Further decreasing the overall percentage of content mastery contributing to CCRPI; eliminating the financial efficiency Star Rating; streamlining accountability requirements by eliminating redundancy between GOSA and GADOE (e.g., Beating the Odds, Strategic Waiver Accountability, Turn Around Requirements); adopting commonsense cost reductions in dual enrollment while committing to the continuity of the program; and strategically streamlining high-stakes assessment requirements. (Teaching and Learning.)
BOE members were also presented with additional board goals to uphold for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
As one key criteria for attaining the "Exemplary Board" recognition from the Georgia School Boards Association, school district goals must be adopted and aligned to the system's strategic plan.
Proposed goals to maintain RCPS' Standards for Quality are defined as:
Goal I: Increase Achievement for All Students and Close the Achievement Gap.
Goal II: Provide Prudent Stewardship of District Resources to Best Support Student Success.
Goal III: Foster a Safe and Orderly Learning Environment.
Goal IV: Foster Effective Communication and Stakeholder Engagement.
Goal V: Manage the Change Process through Innovative Programs and Practices.
Goal VI: Continue to Implement RCPS Strategic Plan 2017-22.
Goal VII: Continue to Implement Procedures to Secure Georgia School Boards Association's (GSBA) "Exemplary Board" Status and Support the School System's Governance Structure to Foster High Performance.