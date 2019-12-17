CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools' Title I budget and allocations for the fiscal year 2020 were presented at the Rockdale Board of Education's monthly work session last Thursday.
Title I designated funds are allocated to state and district-level schools with the highest percentages of children from low-income families.
In 2019, a total of $3,527,940 was allocated across 16 Rockdale County schools through state Title I, Part A funds. This year, Rockdale County has a total of $3,142,404 to allocate between 15 schools.
With the elimination of Salem High School as a Title I campus, no RCPS high school will receive funds. Overall, funding per school decreased in small amounts, the most being a $37 difference.
First to see impact from these funds is J.H. House Elementary School. With an 89.33 percent proposed poverty rate, a total of $257,840 will go towards the school and it’s student programs. This amount is $37 less than last years' budget.
Conyers Middle School will receive $336,166 based on a poverty rate of 81.13 percent — a poverty rate decrease of 1.18 percent and a $17 decrease in funding.
Other schools with a poverty rate greater than 75 percent that will receive Title I funding include Pine Street Elementary, C.J. Hicks Elementary, Peek’s Chapel Elementary, Shoal Creek Elementary, Edwards Middle, Memorial Middle and Hightower Trail Elementary.
Due to the large number of students at the high schools, they are rarely served as Title I schools because it would take so much of the funding away from the elementary and middle schools.
Title I, Part A is a part of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act.
This act provides federal funds through the Georgia Department of Education to local educational agencies and public schools with high numbers or percentages of poor children to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic content and student academic achievement standards.
The act is designed to support local school reform efforts tied to challenging state academic standards in order to reinforce and enhance efforts to improve teaching and learning for students.
RCPS is required by state law to adopt an annual Title I budget. The Rockdale BOE is expected to approve the budget on Thursday, Dec. 19.