CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education was recently honored as a 2022 Exemplary Board, the highest status in the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Board Recognition Program.

“We congratulate the Rockdale County Board of Education once again for being awarded the Exemplary Board designation from the Georgia School Boards Association,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Our board has been presented this highest level of distinction each of the seven years of eligibility. This designation represents the commitment of our board members to excellence in governance and to the children and families they serve.”

