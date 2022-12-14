CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education was recently honored as a 2022 Exemplary Board, the highest status in the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Board Recognition Program.
“We congratulate the Rockdale County Board of Education once again for being awarded the Exemplary Board designation from the Georgia School Boards Association,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Our board has been presented this highest level of distinction each of the seven years of eligibility. This designation represents the commitment of our board members to excellence in governance and to the children and families they serve.”
GSBA Board Recognition, a three-tiered program, is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement. The Rockdale County BOE also earned Exemplary status in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The GSBA Board Recognition Program was paused during 2017 and revised to require an even higher level of commitment from school boards and individual members.
The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s 180 elected boards of education. Please visit www.gsba.com for more information.
