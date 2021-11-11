CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Education was recently honored as a 2021 Exemplary Board, the highest status in the Georgia School Boards Association Board Recognition Program.
“We congratulate the Rockdale County Board of Education once again for being awarded the Exemplary Board designation from the Georgia School Boards Association,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Our board has been presented this highest level of distinction each of the six years of eligibility. This designation represents the commitment of our board members to world-class governance and to the children and families they serve.”
GSBA Board Recognition, a three-tiered program, is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement. The Rockdale County BOE also earned Exemplary status in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The GSBA Board Recognition Program was paused during 2017 and revised to require an even higher level of commitment from school boards and individual members.
The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s 180 elected boards of education. Please visit www.gsba.com for more information.
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige? Stacker takes a look at military medals and what they mean. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.