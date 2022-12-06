CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Education was recently recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) with its fourth Leading Edge Award, which highlights school districts that are leading the way in ensuring students are competitive in an ever-changing global market. The Rockdale County BOE was recognized for its innovative leadership development program, the R.E.A.L. Academy, during the Georgia School Boards Association / Georgia School Superintendents Association Annual Conference, Dec. 1-22. The R.E.A.L. Academy (Rockdale Educational Academy for Leadership) is a comprehensive, multi-tiered and standards/performance-based leadership development program for aspiring and current school leaders.
“We are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year with the GSBA Leading Edge Award,” said BOE Chairwoman Mandy North. “The R.E.A.L. Academy is one way to address the national staffing shortages in education and improve teacher and leader quality within our system, which will benefit all our students and families. We are proud of the quality professional development and unique opportunities this program provides for our staff and leadership.”
Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts said, “The R.E.A.L. Academy is an extension of our comprehensive leadership development offerings and serves to ensure RCPS cultivates leaders among our teachers, administrators, and other personnel. Our educators who complete this college-level program may now earn college credits in Education Leadership from either Kennesaw State University or Mercer University. This is a testament to the quality of our program, which is one of only three in Georgia with such distinction. I thank the board for their support of such efforts to afford our staff innovative programs such as our R.E.A.L. Academy.”
The nomination for the GSBA Leading Edge Award highlighted the Academy, which promotes the “Rockdale Way” and defines the traits, characteristics, and beliefs of leaders within RCPS. The Academy is rooted in the five core values of 1. Shaping a vision of academic achievement and student success for all students, 2. Creating a climate hospitable to education, 3. Cultivating leadership in others, 4. Improving instruction, and 5. Managing people, data, and processes. The Academy offers a 12-month leadership development program for five unique cohorts designed to grow leaders at varying stages of their careers. For more information about the REAL Academy, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/realacademy.
The Rockdale County BOE was named a GSBA Exemplary Board, the highest status in the GSBA Board Recognition Program, in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2015. The GSBA Board Recognition Program was paused during 2017 and revised to require an even higher level of commitment from school boards and individual members.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.