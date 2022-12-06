Rockdale County Board of Education 2022.jpg

CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Education was recently recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) with its fourth Leading Edge Award, which highlights school districts that are leading the way in ensuring students are competitive in an ever-changing global market. The Rockdale County BOE was recognized for its innovative leadership development program, the R.E.A.L. Academy, during the Georgia School Boards Association / Georgia School Superintendents Association Annual Conference, Dec. 1-22. The R.E.A.L. Academy (Rockdale Educational Academy for Leadership) is a comprehensive, multi-tiered and standards/performance-based leadership development program for aspiring and current school leaders.

“We are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year with the GSBA Leading Edge Award,” said BOE Chairwoman Mandy North. “The R.E.A.L. Academy is one way to address the national staffing shortages in education and improve teacher and leader quality within our system, which will benefit all our students and families. We are proud of the quality professional development and unique opportunities this program provides for our staff and leadership.”

