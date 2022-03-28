...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening . Winds will be
northwest at 7 to 12 MPH with gusts up to 17 MPH possible this
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Rockdale County Board of Elections approves two new precincts
CONYERS — New locations for two Rockdale County voting precincts have been approved, and new locations for two other precincts are pending.
The Rockdale Board of Elections voted earlier this month to relocate the Milstead Precinct from St. Simon’s Episcopal Church on Ga. Highway 138 to Conyers First Baptist Church, which is less than 3 miles north on Highway 138. In addition, the board voted to relocate the Rockdale Precinct from Rockdale Baptist Church on Smyrna Road to Love and Hugs Christian Tabernacle on Klondike Road. The new location is less than a mile from Rockdale Baptist.
The changes will be in place for the May 25 primary elections.
Board of Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham said there should be ample parking at both new locations since less than 10% of active voters in those two precincts vote on election day.
“We are welcomed by both churches to use their facilities, and we extend our thanks to both for opening up to the community,” she said.
The Fieldstone and Stanton precincts will also be relocated, but Willingham said the Board of Elections has not yet finalized permanent locations for those.
