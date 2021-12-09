CONYERS - Rockdale County voters now have a new location to register to vote and to cast advance voting ballots. Rockdale County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office has moved from 1261 Commercial Drive, Suite B, to 1115 West Ave., the former home of Rockdale Open Campus (which is now located at 2930 GA. Highway 20 NE in Conyers – the former J.H. House Elementary building).
The new location more than doubles the amount of space election staff previously had, from 13,300 square feet at the Commercial Drive location to 29,900 square feet at the West Avenue location. Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the increase in space should allow voters to remain inside, out of the weather, on election days.
“This is a big deal for Rockdale County Board of Elections and elections here in our county,” Nesbitt said during the BOC work session on Dec. 7. “There is a tremendous amount of increased space. No voter will have to stand out in inclement weather at all. Everyone will be able to go inside the building. There is more than enough space.
“We were boasting about Parker Road being the centerpiece between the north and the south ends of the county, but everyone in this county knows where West Avenue is, and the parking lot is huge,” he added. “But the thing I’m most pleased about is the amount of space on the inside and how they will be able to process voters in a much more expedient way without having so many people standing out in the elements during the different seasons when voting is taking place.”
In addition to the Board of Elections, the Rockdale County Extension Service, which was also located in the Commercial Drive building, is also moving to the West Avenue location.
The Board of Elections moved into its new location on Dec. 6. At the BOC work session, the commissioners reviewed a letter of understanding with Rockdale Plaza LLC, on the lease for the West Avenue site. Under the terms of the lease, the county will occupy spaces at 1115, 1121, 1127, 1131, and 1133 West Ave. Rent will be $29,586.35 a month and the county is paying for $339,000 in renovations through its HOST funds. The lease on the space runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
General Services Director Sue Sanders also updated the board on work being done at the West Avenue location.
“Election is fully moved in,” said Sanders. “All the phone numbers and contact information is the same, so it should be a seamless transition. We’re working on the signage now. After they get fully moved in, (Public Relations ) director (Joe) Gumm is going to hook up with them and do a full PR campaign well in advance of any elections.
“Also, the Extension Services will have a demonstration kitchen right in their area. I think you will be really impressed when you see that. Extension Services is in the middle of moving.”
For further information, contact the Rockdale Board of Elections & Voter Registration Office at 770-278-7333.
