CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Elections will meet March 16 to consider permanently relocating two precincts ahead of the May 24 primary elections.

The Board of Elections is proposing the relocation of the St. Simon’s Episcopal Church precinct to the First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Ga. Highway 138, and the Rockdale Baptist Church precinct to Love and Hugs Christian Taberenacle, 1701 Klondike Road. According to the Board of Elections, both the St. Simon’s and Rockdale Baptist Church locations will not be available for voting on May 24.

Conyers First Baptist Church is less than 3 miles from St. Simon’s Episcopal, and Love and Hugs Christian Church is less than 1 mile from Rockdale Baptist.

The Board of Elections will meet to consider these changes at 4 p.m. at its headquarters at 1115 West Ave. The meeting is also available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7049887949.

Following is a list of candidates who have quaified to run in the May 24 general primary election in Rockdale County.

• Board of Commissioners, Post 2

Iffat M. Walker, D

Doreen L. Williams, D, incumbent

Renee Harris Simpson, D

• State Court Judge (nonpartisan)

Clarence Cuthpert Jr.

• Associate State Court Judge (nonpartisan)

Richard Read

• Board of Education, Post 1 (nonpartisan)

Sandra Jackson-Lett (incumbent)

• Board of Education, Post 2 (nonpartisan)

Tommy Plummer

Tony Dowdy

Janie Jones

