Coronavirus.jpg

Across the state, the number of white residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 2-to-1 than Blacks who have received a dose. Yet in Rockdale County, that trend is reversed, with nearly 4,000 more Blacks having received one dose than whites, and in Newton, it is almost 50/50, according to the Aug. 16 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Georgia now has a total of 996,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,130 cases reported on Aug. 16, according to the latest report by DPH. There have been a total of 19,020 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DPH reports that 5,039,043 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 48% of the state’s population. A total of 4,311,249 have received both doses, or 41% of the population.

By race, whites have a more than 2-to-1 margin over Blacks in having received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 2,599,375 whites have received at least one dose, compared to 1,263,645 in Blacks.

Rockdale County

There have been 6,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockdale County as of Aug. 16. In the last two weeks, there have been 416 new cases reported. There have been 161 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 42,331 residents, or 47%, have received at least one dose, and 36,978, or 41% have received two doses.

By race, Blacks have outpaced whites in getting the first dose, with 19,544 Blacks having gotten one dose compared to 15,589 whites. That’s a difference of 3,995 people.

Newton County

There have been 8,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newton County as of Aug. 16. In the last two weeks, Newton County has reported 601 cases. There have been 243 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 42,621 residents, or 39%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 36,733 residents, or 34% have received two doses.

The split between Blacks and whites receiving at least one dose is almost 50/50. A total of 18,156 whites have received a dose, and 17,695 Blacks have received a dose, a difference of only 461.

Recommended for you

+94
100 best movies of all time

100 best movies of all time

Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.  Click for more.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos