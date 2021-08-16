...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
portions of north central Georgia and southeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central and west
central Georgia expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia Monday evening through early
Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day
Tuesday. Two to five inches of rain is expected through the flash
flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top
of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves
through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms
through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to
additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Across the state, the number of white residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 2-to-1 than Blacks who have received a dose. Yet in Rockdale County, that trend is reversed, with nearly 4,000 more Blacks having received one dose than whites, and in Newton, it is almost 50/50, according to the Aug. 16 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Georgia now has a total of 996,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,130 cases reported on Aug. 16, according to the latest report by DPH. There have been a total of 19,020 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
DPH reports that 5,039,043 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 48% of the state’s population. A total of 4,311,249 have received both doses, or 41% of the population.
By race, whites have a more than 2-to-1 margin over Blacks in having received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 2,599,375 whites have received at least one dose, compared to 1,263,645 in Blacks.
Rockdale County
There have been 6,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockdale County as of Aug. 16. In the last two weeks, there have been 416 new cases reported. There have been 161 deaths since the pandemic began.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A total of 42,331 residents, or 47%, have received at least one dose, and 36,978, or 41% have received two doses.
By race, Blacks have outpaced whites in getting the first dose, with 19,544 Blacks having gotten one dose compared to 15,589 whites. That’s a difference of 3,995 people.
Newton County
There have been 8,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newton County as of Aug. 16. In the last two weeks, Newton County has reported 601 cases. There have been 243 deaths since the pandemic began.
A total of 42,621 residents, or 39%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 36,733 residents, or 34% have received two doses.
The split between Blacks and whites receiving at least one dose is almost 50/50. A total of 18,156 whites have received a dose, and 17,695 Blacks have received a dose, a difference of only 461.
Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.