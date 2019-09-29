CONYERS – Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host the last Shop Talk forum of 2019 on Sat., Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Classic Cutz Barbershop, located at 1955 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Suite 700, in Conyers.
The fourth event in this year’s series will feature the following speakers to answer questions and concerns from the audience:
♦ Sherri Washington, Post 1 commissioner
♦ Tisa Smart-Washington, Rockdale County tax commissioner
♦ Betty Maddox, Grieving Relatives In Every Violent Event (G.R.I.E.V.E.)
♦ Terry Battle, Grieving Relatives In Every Violent Event (G.R.I.E.V.E.)
Shop Talk is a grass-roots approach to getting to know the community by interacting and engaging in an “open air” dialogue. The series will also introduce government officials to those who may not know who they are, what their roles are and their duties and responsibilities.
For more information, please contact Jorge Diez at jorge.diez@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7056.