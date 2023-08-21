Chairman-Headshot-400x400-1-300x300.png

Oz Nesbitt Sr.

Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. has been appointed as a member of the International Economic Development (IED) Task Force, the Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) Steering Committee, and the Membership Standing Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The IED Task Force consists of 72 members and facilitates the exchange of information, ideas and resources concerning county-level engagement in international economic development activities. Members serve a one- year term on the Task Force but can reapply each year and remain on the Task Force as long as they would like. The Task Force typically holds two in-person meetings per year at NACo’s Legislative and Annual conferences, and two conference calls per year.

