CONYERS — Chief of Staff Corey Hambrick is leaving the Rockdale County government on Dec. 31.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with Corey," said Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington. "He is an innovative task master who always finds a way to perform a task. His commitment to this community is unrivaled. I am sure that he would do well in any future endeavor and any organization will be lucky to have him.”
Hambrick was unanimously appointed Chief of Staff by the Board of Commissioners in 2017, after previously serving at the Conyers Police Department. Hambrick is the pastor of The Life Church Christian Center and serves on the boards of the Rockdale County Career Academy and Soaring Heights.
Hambrick is also the founder of the Hambrick Foundation, formed four years. Through programs such as “Thinking Under Fire,” a scholarship essay contest and a chivalry program, the goal of the foundation is to help young people lead successful, fulfilling lives by introducing new perspectives, provoking thought and empowering them to venture beyond what they once imagined.
“Serving the county in the capacity as Chief of Staff has been an honor," Hambrick said. "I thank Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., Commissioner Sherri Washington, Esq., and Commissioner Doreen Williams, Ed.D. for their support and leadership during my tenure. I am also
grateful for and thank the more than 13 departments and teams with whom I have had the pleasure of working alongside.
"Rockdale County is a jewel with first class citizens for which I am fortunate to have witnessed firsthand," Hambrick continued. "My family and I are humbled for the opportunity to have served and pray the continued success for an economically thriving county whereby public safety is essential, community is meaningful, and love abounds.”
Major achievements accomplished by Hambrick on behalf of the current administration include:
• Executing the development and leading the implementation of the Envision Rockdale Strategic Plan spanning 5 years of approximately $370 million in revenue.
• Streamlining communication between executive department heads for a more efficient and productive accounting of county assets to the Chairman/CEO.
• Facilitating the careful restoration of the County’s technology infrastructure during the 2017 Ransomware attack.
• Establishing the weekly BOC continual briefing for transparency, accountability, impartiality, and responsiveness to the board as a collective.
• Introducing performance measuring software amongst county leadership for complex acquisitions and major initiatives.
“I have appreciated Mr. Hambrick as the Chief of Staff in overseeing and coordinating the process of developing the Envision Rockdale Strategic Plan," said Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams. "This had been a priority of mine since 2014. To see it through to fruition with the guidance of Hambrick was extremely pleasing.”
Hambrick said he will enjoy spending time with his family while waiting to see what opportunities come next for him in 2021.
