CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is being criticized by county residents and even the Rockdale County Democratic Party for the county’s failure to provide transparency to the public on the proposed Public Facilities Authority (PFA) before the BOC approved a resolution requesting local legislation to create the authority.
The PFA was mentioned during the televised 2021 Rockdale Legislative Breakfast on Oct. 28, when the commissioners met with the county’s legislative delegation and local business leaders, but did not come up again until the BOC’s Jan. 25 meeting. At that meeting, with no discussion or comment, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution requesting local legislation during the current legislative session to create the authority. The resolution was not on the agenda reviewed by the BOC at its Jan. 18 meeting and was added to the Jan. 25 agenda on Jan. 21.
A Public Facilities Authority is able to issue tax exempt bonds for construction of county projects, often at lower bond interest rates and fees than counties can receive. Board members have stated the need for a new courthouse and legislative complex.
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington noted at the Oct. 28 breakfast that the PFA would give the county “the opportunity to do some creative financing in an authority to float different kinds of bonds… It is creative legislation. Many other jurisdictions are doing them to help defer or spread out some of those costs without increasing taxes in order to pay for them. This is just a way that we might be able to get the things that we need without having a general bond.”
Under the terms of the legislation the Board of Commissioners presented, the authority would be a three-member board that would be appointed by the BOC, and the BOC could appoint themselves as the authority.
The authority would have the power to issue revenue bonds to pay for the costs of a designated project for the county. The revenue bonds will be exempt from taxation. A project financed or refinanced with the revenue bonds would be self-liquidating, and not constitute a debt to the state or county.
After members of the county’s legislative delegation questioned if the county had sought public input on the PFA, Rockdale County held three virtual public information sessions on Feb. 16, Feb. 17, and Feb. 19. At each of the meetings, county staff and financial consultants explained the purpose of the PFA and said it was proposed that the bonds be paid off with anticipated increases in property tax assessments or other sources in the county’s general fund. None of the commissioners participated in the meetings.
A total of eight citizens asked questions and expressed concerns and suggestions at the three virtual meetings. Among them were:
• How would the Board of Commissioners know that establishing a PFA is in the best interests of the citizens since they did not include citizens in the discussion of the PFA until after they presented it to the legislators?
• Change the PFA board to five members instead of three and not allow any sitting member of the BOC to appoint him or herself or another BOC member to the board.
• Does the PFA have the power to condemn property? (Yes)
• Will citizens be allowed to vote on any bond issues approved by the PFA? (No)
• Is there anything in the act that allows for a PFA member to be recalled ? (No)
• Citizens are seeing the PFA as giving the county a blank checkbook for any purpose they see a need for. There is no limit and no way for citizens to vote it down.
On Feb. 22, the Rockdale County Democratic Committee (RCDC) issued a position statement and recommendations on the PFA. They stated that after talking with the BOC members and listening to the public sessions, they agreed that while there is a need for a new courthouse, they found “some missteps in the decision-making process and a lack of appropriate and adequate communications with the public concerning this matter.
“It is our belief that the BOC, as our elected representatives, have an obligation to ensure that the public interests are protected and prioritized in all its undertakings,” the RCDC continued. “That is not the responsibility of the staff or hired experts. This community expects transparency and accountability, especially with regard to significant financial endeavors such as the PFA. We believe taxpayers have a right to vote on any debt the county assumes.”
In its recommendations, the RCDC included rescinding the PFA resolution until the county can provide clarity on:
• Alternative financing options
• Provide financial modeling supporting servicing any debt with increased property tax assessments and cost reductions.
• Provide an example of another county with a population of less than 100,000 (Rockdale has a population of 91,698) that has successfully financed a courthouse with revenue bonds supported only by existing streams of county revenues.
The RCDC suggested the proposed legislation be redrafted based on public input to include:
• Increasing the number of board members from three to five, require them to be county residents for at least two years, and require that two of the five have financial management credentials and experience.
• Eliminate the provision that the BOC can appoint themselves.
• Clarify that the PFA cannot become an additional burden to taxpayers.
• Establish spending caps.
• Require public hearings before the issuance of bonds.
• Implement recall procedures for PFA members.
Finally, the RCDC suggests the county implement a nonpartisan Citizens Financial Accountability and Oversight Board (CFAOB) which could:
• Assist the county with transparency and accountability to citizens.
• Review financial models, cost and revenue projections for proposed PFA projects.
Editor's Note: The entire statement and recommendations of the Rockdale County Democratic Committee can be found at https://bit.ly/3M0stBQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.