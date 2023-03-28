LAWLIBRARYJUSTINofficial - 1

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library have partnered to allow citizens to meet with an attorney in person to get free information about legal issues. The Law Library Speaker Series is a sequence of presentations from legal experts that touches on topics where citizens have expressed a growing concern.

The upcoming session will be held April 15  at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. SW., Conyers, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm. The topic will be Mental Health, presented by attorney Justin Kenney.

