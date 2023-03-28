CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library have partnered to allow citizens to meet with an attorney in person to get free information about legal issues. The Law Library Speaker Series is a sequence of presentations from legal experts that touches on topics where citizens have expressed a growing concern.
The upcoming session will be held April 15 at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. SW., Conyers, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm. The topic will be Mental Health, presented by attorney Justin Kenney.
The Law Library Speaker Series is free and open to the public. The Clerk of Courts Office encourages the community to take advantage of this opportunity to get information and advice for free from an attorney.
To learn more about the Law Library Speaker Series programs, call the Clerk of Courts at 770-278-7866 or Conyers-Rockdale Library at 770-388-5040.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
