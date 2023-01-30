williamtoddlawlibrary - 1

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library have announced the Law Library Speaker Series, a sequence of presentations from legal experts that touch on topics where citizens have expressed a growing concern.

Some previous presenters and topics were Tax Sales with Rockdale County Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart-Washington, Wills and Trusts, Real Estate, Simple Divorce, and Adoption.

