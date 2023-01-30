CONYERS — The Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library have announced the Law Library Speaker Series, a sequence of presentations from legal experts that touch on topics where citizens have expressed a growing concern.
Some previous presenters and topics were Tax Sales with Rockdale County Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart-Washington, Wills and Trusts, Real Estate, Simple Divorce, and Adoption.
The first event for 2023 is Feb. 18 and the topic covered will be Traffic Law (citations). The guest speaker will be William Todd Jr., attorney. The session is at the Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. SW., Conyers, Ga 30012, from 10:30 am-12 p.m.
The February presentation is the first of four installments for the year. Other presentations planned are: Saturday, March 18 — Know Your Rights by Probate Court Judge Gary Washington; Saturday, April 15 — Mental Health, presented by attorney Justin Kenney; and Saturday, May 20 — Guardianship, presented by attorney Trichelle Simmons.
To learn more about the Law Library Speaker Series programs, call the Clerk of Courts at 770-278-7865 or Nancy Guinn Memorial Library at 770-388-5040.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
